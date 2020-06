Skrill

Xoom - A PayPal Service

WorldRemit

TransferWise

Ria Money Transfer

Western Union

Regular bank to bank

I would like some feedback on the best way to send money to Pakistan, based on your experience, or word of mouth.There are a number of factors that would be considered, including fees/charges, exchange rate, reliability, convenience, source country, and possibly others that I have not thought about.From a quick google search, I found a few services, which included:Please share your feedback.