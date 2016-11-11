Best Semi-Automatic Rifle for Beginners: AR-15 vs AK-47

History

Caliber

Reliability & Maintenance

Cost

Accessories

Models

One of the endless debates in the gun world…AR-15 vs AK-47.AR vs AKYou can’t go wrong with either for your firstgun.The easiest way out is to just buy both!But there might be one that is more suited for your needs…find out as we cover the history, calibers, ergonomics, reliability, cost, and accessories for both.The Russian AK-47 was invented by Mikhail Kalashnikov and aligned with design doctrines of being easy to mass produce, easy to maintain, and easy to operate.AK-47WWII taught the Russians that most fighting in the future would likely take place in shorter distances and so they chose the shorter 7.62x39mm round instead of previous 7.62x54mm rounds.This allowed for good penetration, less recoil, and less raw materials needed.However, the American ideology continued to favorThe M16 was created by Eugene Stoner and Armalite to be light, accurate, and effective up to 500+ yards.They went with the 5.56x45mm round which had very light recoil and materials needed while having a high velocity which aided in its penetration.M16, BritannicaThe AR-15 is just the civilian semi-automatic firing model where the AR stands for “Armalite,”“Assault Rifle.” While the M4 is the shorter automatic version.Common Bullet CalibersYou can see above that the 7.62x39mm AK round is roughly the same length as the AR 5.56x45mm but it has a much larger bullet (roughly 3x heavier).So which is better? Answer is that it all depends:AR15 Parts DiagramWASR-10 Parts DiagramThis one is hands down AR-15 due to a variety of aspects.Already made up your mind? Check out ourHere, the AK is the clear winner.AR-15’s have a reputation of being a little finicky in harsh environments, or if not properly cleaned, oiled, and maintained.The AK will always go bang when needed.However, when you do take care of your AR-15, I have found them to work flawlessly.There’s tons of AK torture tests on YouTube, but this one takes the cake. Here is an AK buried in the ground for 18 years being revived with a can of motor oil.AK’s can be found for around $500 and up while AR’s start around $800 and up. Of course, the manufacture’s quality can vary for both.Cost of ammunition is also a big factor with the AK winning with the availability of military surplus ammunition which rings in at about 20 cents a round.AR cartridges are around 30-40 cents a round.For comparisons and recommendations, check out ourA lot of AR-15’s come with rails that let you have an endless possibility of accessories such as bipods, lights, and optics.Almost everything you see can be customized such as the pistol grips and buttstocks.Just be sure not to go overboard…You’ll see this referred to with either mild disgust or pride as being “tacticool.”Ready to upgrade? Check out ourSuper Tacticool AR-15AK’s have a harder time with accessories but there are mounts that allow optics to be placed above the dustcover, as well as gas tube replacements that allow rails up front.Our recommendations of AR-15 models will be coming up soon, but here are some various manufacturers with different price points. For some in-depth help, check out our guide