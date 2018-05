Great Barrier Island (Aotea)

Another top spot to search for shooting stars is Aoraki Mackenzie, in the middle of the South Island. Aoraki Mackenzie is a designated International Dark Sky Reserve. The difference between names is that a sanctuary is usually in a remote place with little threat to its night skies. It includes Aoraki Mt Cook National Park, and the villages of Lake Tekapo, Twizel and Mt Cook.Aoraki Mackenzie isn't remote - but it is still a prime place to admire the constellations. It is the largest dark sky reserve in the world.Spend one night doing a classic guided tour to the observatory to learn about the stars. And then the next just soaking up the view while relaxing in the hot pools at Tekapo Springs.Or for something really special, check out SkyScape Lodge, an architecturally designed, glass-roofed accommodation building on a 6000-acre high country station about 12 kilometres from Twizel.© New Zealand Tourism Skyscape offers incredible stargazing in comfort.Lake Tekapo is home to New Zealand's premier scientific astronomy observatory, Mt John Observatory. The observatory site was chosen in 1963 for the clarity and darkness of the night sky after three years of site testing.© Shutterstock Mount John Observatory Lake Tekapo.About three hours drive south-west of Christchurch in the Mackenzie Basin, Earth and Sky Tours at Mt John Observatory offers a range of astro-tours. On a clear night several telescopes are set up outside. If you bring your DSLR camera, the observatory's astro-photographers may capture the night sky for you.If the sky is cloudy, don't worry. Mount John also offers a fascinating behind the scenes tour of what life is like for an astronomer. It offers the chance to see the research equipment that is usually off limits to the general public and to learn about the research conducted at Mt John.In the day time, the views at Lake Tekapo are just as stunning. The remarkable turquoise colour lake is framed by snow-capped mountains. Lake Tekapo gets its intense milky-turquoise colour from the fine rock-flour (ground by glaciers) which is suspended in the water.© Shutterstock The Milky Way over Lake Tekapo.Head south if you want to see the Southern Lights, also known as Aurora Australis. The aurora occurs when electrically charged solar particles collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing those gases to emit light. The most common colour is a yellow-green, but the aurora can also be pink or purple.© Shutterstock Beautiful Aurora Australis and milky way over Lake Wakatipu, Kinloch, New Zealand South Island.Despite the name, you don't have to be in Australia to see them. The auroras happen in ovals around the earth's two magnetic poles. The further south you go, the more likely you are to see the Aurora Australis.The furthest south you can go in New Zealand is Stewart Island. Up to 80 per cent of the island is made up of the Rakiura National Park - meaning there's little light polution and a great chance for star-gazing.Auroras can happen at any time, but they are more common in the winter months.The website Aurora Service offers hourly aurora forecasts, using real time solar wind data from Nasa's Ace Spacecraft. The aurora strength is measured in Kp. Kp ranges between zero and nine. Zero is the weakest and nine is the strongest. Anything Kp5 or above is considered a geomagnetic storm and a good chance of an aurora occuring.Dunedin in New Zealand is one of the best larger cities to catch the colourful night-time display. Queenstown has also been known to have incredible southern lights displays. And Lake Tekapo (see above) is also known for spectacular displays.