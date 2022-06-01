What's new

Best places to eat in Islamabad and Northern Areas

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,501
44
24,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Salams Gents,

I'm coming to Pakistan in the summer inshaAllah and if I don't get picked up in a vigo i have planned to visit the northern areas.

Specifically I am going to go to Islamabad, Abbotabbad, Naran, Karimabad, Gilgit.

I want a few suggestions on good places to eat. They don't have to be fancy, but clean and have family seating areas.

Decent karahi's, Biryanis, bbq, authentic food.

Also for Islamabad i hear there are some banging burger places and dessert shops. I want to know the places with the top food, i don't want to hear about Monal or anywhere people go for instagram pictures.

Any suggestions?

Also anywhere to avoid.

any thoughts on places to visit would be good too. we've got a list, but if you guys have been before, would be useful to know about your experiences.
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
1,043
0
1,004
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Islamabad - Monal Restaurant was quite good and had dinner/lamb chops at this place. There may be others too I am not aware of.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Earth Quake in Islamabad and Northern Areas in Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
858
Hassan Guy
Hassan Guy
Zaki
Travel Advice: Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Replies
7
Views
477
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi
dexter
PAKISTANI STREET FOOD Tour in Dubai!! Eating Biryani + Balloon-Sized Puris!!
Replies
0
Views
309
dexter
dexter
ghazi52
10 Best BBQ places and restaurants in Lahore
Replies
2
Views
647
Vapnope
Vapnope
B
Apartment in Islamabad Rawalpindi area
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Bouncer
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom