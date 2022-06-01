Best places to eat in Islamabad and Northern Areas

Salams Gents,
I'm coming to Pakistan in the summer inshaAllah and if I don't get picked up in a vigo i have planned to visit the northern areas.
Specifically I am going to go to Islamabad, Abbotabbad, Naran, Karimabad, Gilgit.
I want a few suggestions on good places to eat. They don't have to be fancy, but clean and have family seating areas.
Decent karahi's, Biryanis, bbq, authentic food.
Also for Islamabad i hear there are some banging burger places and dessert shops. I want to know the places with the top food, i don't want to hear about Monal or anywhere people go for instagram pictures.
Any suggestions?
Also anywhere to avoid.
any thoughts on places to visit would be good too. we've got a list, but if you guys have been before, would be useful to know about your experiences.
