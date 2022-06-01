Best places to eat in Islamabad and Northern Areas

Salams Gents,



I'm coming to Pakistan in the summer inshaAllah and if I don't get picked up in a vigo i have planned to visit the northern areas.



Specifically I am going to go to Islamabad, Abbotabbad, Naran, Karimabad, Gilgit.



I want a few suggestions on good places to eat. They don't have to be fancy, but clean and have family seating areas.



Decent karahi's, Biryanis, bbq, authentic food.



Also for Islamabad i hear there are some banging burger places and dessert shops. I want to know the places with the top food, i don't want to hear about Monal or anywhere people go for instagram pictures.



Any suggestions?



Also anywhere to avoid.



any thoughts on places to visit would be good too. we've got a list, but if you guys have been before, would be useful to know about your experiences.