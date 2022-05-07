What's new

Best part of the Imran Khan Podcast

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,504
117
14,101
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates

@kebid93259

Abay tou kon بھڑوا hai?

Rooz aik naya Account bana laita hai - par underwear wohe ph-ni howe hai.

Tuj jaisay
Chay.jpg
rooz ajatay hain.

...no wait, you're the same
Chay.jpg
🤣 .
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
499
-3
864
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
kebid93259 said:
Are you Zebra or Donkey?
Click to expand...

It's called idiomatic speech, like "a leopard never changes his spots".

Most educated people learn this in primary school. They understand the difference between literal speech and idiomatic speech.

Imran Khan wants to improve the quality of education in Pakistan, even for the children of PMLN and PPP supporters.
 
K

kebid93259

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2022
62
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
WotTen said:
It's called idiomatic speech, like "a leopard never changes his spots".

Most educated people learn this in primary school. Imran Khan wants to improve the quality of education in Pakistan, even for the children of PMLN and PPP supporters.
Click to expand...
It is called hypocrisy.
 
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2021
70
0
120
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
kebid93259 said:
It is called hypocrisy.
Click to expand...

I had a feeling paid patwari's like you would pick up on that line and use it against him. You lot are really reaching for anything negative at this point. If you had any semblance of a brain you would understand it was a figure of speech and not a literal saying.
 
K

kebid93259

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2022
62
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
General Dong said:
I had a feeling paid patwari's like you would pick up on that line and use it against him. You lot are really reaching for anything negative at this point. If you had any semblance of a brain you would understand it was a figure of speech and not a literal saying.
Click to expand...
If one person saying Beggar in some context, and you accept you are beggar just because he said so.

But another person calling you Donkey in some context and you don't accept it and try to make useless excuses.

That is the pure hypocrisy.
 

