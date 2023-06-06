What's new

Best Cuisines In The World

What nonsense.....

Definitely from a european palate prespective. All the first 9 dont count. Spain... what kind of varieties do they offer... Romania... most people dont eat well, Greece - you must be joking --> Turkey has thousands of variety and it is below?

Utter garbage.
 
Vietnam is way too low on this list.

Vietnam has by far the best food.

You want some soup, you got phở or crab meat soup.
You want grilled, we got cơm sườn, which can be eaten with egg or other side dish.
We also have the Cantonese cuisine with grilled full pig, chicken, duck, goose.
And if you want something like sushi, we got gỏi cuốn/roll.
And if you want something like a hamburger but actually easy to hold and eat, bánh mì thịt. Hell, we also got bánh bao.
 
uhuru said:
What nonsense.....

Definitely from a european palate prespective. All the first 9 dont count. Spain... what kind of varieties do they offer... Romania... most people dont eat well, Greece - you must be joking --> Turkey has thousands of variety and it is below?

Utter garbage.
Yes, utter shit. In summary, chinese and indian foods are the most famous in the world
 
legacytiger18 said:
Yes, utter shit. In summary, chinese and indian foods are the most famous in the world
ndio. i dont know who puts these rubbish things up from their backside.

There is no mention of ethiopian food which i love. swahili food anyone who had it raves, moroccan food. Omani food, Iran, India, Pakistan. This entire coastal belt countries have tremendous variety.

Italian... really? Spanish really? Japanese?? really - i would not touch raw fish.
 
Everyone thinks their food is the best, but it's weird to see so many european nations in top of the list. I always found them to be extremely bland and lacking in variety. They are fine, but never top of my list.
 
I can vouch for Greek and Japanese food because they follow the Vietnamese good-food motto of fresh and juicy ingredients and light cooking. If you want some more flavors, you can use various kinds of sauce.

Overly cook and dry food = bad IMO.
 
Kuru said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664554504468021248
That is truly weird, to find India at 10 in the list. Romania, Mexico, and Croatia are higher (I've et two out of the three)? Totally a shit list.

Then I saw China at #11, and quietly gave up. Whichever idiot made up this list needs a Chinese cleaver shoved up his arse.

uhuru said:
ndio. i dont know who puts these rubbish things up from their backside.

There is no mention of ethiopian food which i love. swahili food anyone who had it raves, moroccan food. Omani food, Iran, India, Pakistan. This entire coastal belt countries have tremendous variety.

Italian... really? Spanish really? Japanese?? really - i would not touch raw fish.
Completely agree! Ethiopian Swahili, Moroccan not in the running?

Kuru said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664554504468021248
I've got you pegged as a certified trouble-maker, with that food post.
 
Joe Shearer said:
That is truly weird, to find India at 10 in the list. Romania, Mexico, and Croatia are higher (I've et two out of the three)? Totally a shit list.

Then I saw China at #11, and quietly gave up. Whichever idiot made up this list needs a Chinese cleaver shoved up his arse.


Completely agree! Ethiopian Swahili, Moroccan not in the running?


I've got you pegged as a certified trouble-maker, with that food post.
dk about others but Mexican foods really good though ngl
 
In all fairness this is what the Original twitter handle bio says.
