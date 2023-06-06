Best Cuisines In The World

Vietnam is way too low on this list.



Vietnam has by far the best food.



You want some soup, you got phở or crab meat soup.

You want grilled, we got cơm sườn, which can be eaten with egg or other side dish.

We also have the Cantonese cuisine with grilled full pig, chicken, duck, goose.

And if you want something like sushi, we got gỏi cuốn/roll.

And if you want something like a hamburger but actually easy to hold and eat, bánh mì thịt. Hell, we also got bánh bao.