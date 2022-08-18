Best animated short films that about world order

Let's share the animated short films that you like very much, which do not have any copyright restrictions and are published on online video sharing platforms, and which are about system criticism and modern society:1. Dinner for fewAnimated short film by Nassos VakalisDuring dinner, "the system" feeds the few who consume all the resources while the rest survive on scraps. Inevitably, the struggle for what remains leads to catastrophic change. The offspring of this transition turns out not to be a sign of hope, but the spitting image of the parents.2. HappinessAnimated short film by Steve CuttsThe story of a rodent's unrelenting quest for happiness and fulfillment.