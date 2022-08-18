Best animated short films that about world order

Let's share the animated short films that you like very much, which do not have any copyright restrictions and are published on online video sharing platforms, and which are about system criticism and modern society:
1. Dinner for few
Animated short film by Nassos Vakalis
During dinner, "the system" feeds the few who consume all the resources while the rest survive on scraps. Inevitably, the struggle for what remains leads to catastrophic change. The offspring of this transition turns out not to be a sign of hope, but the spitting image of the parents.
2. Happiness
Animated short film by Steve Cutts
The story of a rodent's unrelenting quest for happiness and fulfillment.
