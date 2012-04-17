What's new

Best 5th generation fighter jet amongst F22, F35, Chengdu J20 and SU 35.

Vote for best 5th generation fighter.

  • SU35

    Votes: 2 7.7%

  • F22

    Votes: 19 73.1%

  • F35

    Votes: 3 11.5%

  • Chengdu J20

    Votes: 4 15.4%
Which is the best 5th generation stealth fighter? The American F22 and F35, the Russian Sukhoi 57 or Chinese Chengdu J20? Answer with reasons.
 
From what I have heard from my mates in the RAF, the F35 is still below the F22 in a lot of aspects despite having better avionics and being modern so I will go with the F22
 
It's pointless "whose dick is bigger" thread. How can we choose / answer when we are not have any actual information about those fighters?
 
if i was indian i' would have added rafael as option and vote for it then i would have proven Rafael as 5th generation or some vedick tech which emanates from cow mutter and be happy with it until I get another 27 feb... lol.....
 
This rubbish topic doesn't even belong in this section. Ironic is that it is as useless banter as it is posted in a banter section.
 
The thread would have been more interesting if op asked members here to rate 5th gen fighters in an orderly fashion.
 
Why Chinese buy Su 35s when China has J-20 Stealth jets, see the video to get an answer:

 
