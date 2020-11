Besides F-35 Jets, This Is What The UAE Is Buying From The US For A Whopping 23 BILLION USD

Published10 hours agoonNovember 11, 2020ByThe US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the US Department of Defense’s approval for the sale of up to 50 F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, 18 MQ-9B and other munitions including AGM-154E Joint Stand-Off Weapon-Extended Range cruise missiles, all worth $23.4 billion.“This is in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE’s need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement.Following the Abraham Accords signed between Israel and UAE to normalize their relations for the first time, it offered “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region’s strategic landscape,” said Pompeo.“Our adversaries, especially those in Iran, know this and will stop at nothing to disrupt this shared success. The proposed sale will make the UAE even more capable and interoperable with U.S. partners in a manner fully consistent with America’s longstanding commitment to ensuring Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge,” the statement added.The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter package that costs $10.4 billion includes:The MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft costs $2.97 billion and includes:According to the DSCA, the sale of these drones and other munitions will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, locate submarines and counter-land and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defense.The third contract is for the sale of Munitions, Sustainment and Support, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10.0 billion. It includes:All the proposed deals still need approval from Congress to fully materialize. The sale has been contentious because of the long-standing agreement with Israel to maintain the Qualitative Military Edge (QME). Earlier, Washington has steered clear of making an arms sale in the Middle East region in order to maintain Israel’s QME.However, the Trump administration is pushing to get the deal approved before Donald Trump’s Presidency ends on January 20 next year, as it is unclear whether the new President-elect, Joe Biden, will approve the sale or not.Earlier, Tony Blinken, Joe Biden’s top foreign policy adviser, said in an interview withthat that Trump’s commitment to sell the F-35s to UAE could be a “quid pro quo” of the peace deal signed between Israel and UAE.He added that in order to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge as current US law requires, the Biden administration would have to “take a hard look” at the F-35 sale, that still needs approval from the Congress. “Whether it was actually a quid pro quo or not, it sure looks like one.”Meanwhile, the official announcement cleared up the specifications related to the weapons sale, one of which is the configuration of the MQ-9B drone. With the integration of Hellfire missiles and Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision-guided bombs, the drones will be partially similar to the one that the US Air Force’s MQ-9A Reaper.“The package also very notable includes maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare systems, including maritime surface search radars and sonobuoy launchers. It’s not clear how many of the MQ-9Bs would be in this configuration, but it would offer new and important over-water capabilities to the UAE,” notedIt further noted that since the proposed F-35 deal includes no weapons, it appears that these are at least partially intended for those jets and would provide the UAE with a full range of air-to-air and air-to-ground ordnance for those aircraft.The package also includes a whopping 802 AIM-120C8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Developed by Raytheon, it is the latest development of the AMRAAM missile featuring a two-way data link to target a third party, like Meteor missile.Coupled with the F-35 fighters and UAE’s F-16E/F Desert Falcon fleet, that it already possesses, will together form a lethal combination to challenge any adversary in the region