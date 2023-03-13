Bernie Sanders addresses Oxford University
Bernie Sanders is the senior United States senator for Vermont and the longest serving Independent in US congressional history. A self-described 'democratic socialist'. Sanders contested the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. Senator Sanders' new book, It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism, came out in February 2023 and we were delighted to welcome Senator Sanders back to the Union to discuss his book and his vision for the future.
@VCheng What is your opinion on Bernie Sanders?