Reflections:



1. Judging from HunAF Gripen's aerial display, I could make out that JF-17's performance is actually quite comparable except in few regimes. E.g. sustained turn rate, muscle climb performance were actually very similar, however Gripen made some very sharp turns i.e. higher instantaneous turn rate. In my opinion, JF-17 is lacking in the engine power. If a better power plant could be arranged, it can become more agile than JAS-39.



2. While talking to USAF personal (pilots and ground crew), I found a decent amount of goodwill for the PAF. In particular, one of the Growler's pilot was very appreciative of our airboys and PAF overall. He acknowledged that the politics was hampering the mutual interaction. In another instance, I talked to the ground chief of F-35, who had worked with PAF F-16 back in 2009/2010 and also had good to say about out aircrew.



3. I found stalls/equipment displays from a number of non-western countries such as Russian, Japan, Turkey etc. In the last ILA (2016), there was a stall by HAL. A relevant questions is that, why not to have POF/HIT/Kamra representation at such international events.



4. Going the same direction, why not to have JF-17 aerial display at the next ILA (similar to the Paris 15, which also witnessed).



Its really kind of you.

Click to expand...