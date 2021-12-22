What's new

Berlin forces EU satellite operator to take RT’s German TV broadcast off air

Is Germany preparing for a war against Russia?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I dont know

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,103
-1
648
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Berlin forces EU satellite operator to take RT’s German TV broadcast off air
22 Dec, 2021 08:33

European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the 24-hour German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure from Berlin. RT has called the move illegal.
German media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg) has forced European service Eutelsat to remove the broadcast of RT’s new Moscow-based German-language channel RT DE from its 9B satellite on Wednesday.

www.rt.com

Berlin forces EU satellite operator to take RT’s German TV broadcast off air

European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the 24-hour German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure from Berlin. RT has called the move illegal.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
A

AViet

FULL MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
1,962
-1
4,066
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
Have seen "free religion" in EU countries, like France or Poland. Now we understand what is "free press".

India is quite a backward, irrelevant country which can have no shame in bragging about their "free press" and doing exactly the opposite, but now even Germany follows the path of India.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom