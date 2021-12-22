Berlin forces EU satellite operator to take RT’s German TV broadcast off air
22 Dec, 2021 08:33
European satellite operator Eutelsat has removed the 24-hour German-language RT DE channel from its platform under pressure from Berlin. RT has called the move illegal.
German media regulator MABB (Medienanstalt Berlin-Brandenburg) has forced European service Eutelsat to remove the broadcast of RT’s new Moscow-based German-language channel RT DE from its 9B satellite on Wednesday.
