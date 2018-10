JR International presents Bera, which consist of a team of enthusiasts who believe that peshawari chappal has potential to become another trend in footwear worldwide.The incitement is the “redefinition” of Peshawari Chappal’s dominant designs. The core values are to bring you an authentic, comfortable and remarkable peshawari chappal.Bera works with people who value their “ craft as an art “. The combination of centuries old methods of craftsmanship with the current styling trends in Peshawari chappal speaks loud about Bera.