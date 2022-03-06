Bennett meets Putin and they talk about Iran Deal

Bennett on secret mission to Moscow for talks with Putin in sync with US - DEBKAfile
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew secretly to Moscow on Saturday, March 5, and held three hours of conversation with President
www.debka.com
Russia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says
The demand that sanctions on Moscow would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive the deal, a senior Iranian official said.
www.reuters.com
They have now a common enemy: Iran Deal.