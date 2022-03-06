What's new

Bennett meets Putin and they talk about Iran Deal

www.debka.com

Bennett on secret mission to Moscow for talks with Putin in sync with US - DEBKAfile

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew secretly to Moscow on Saturday, March 5, and held three hours of conversation with President
www.debka.com www.debka.com

www.timesofisrael.com

Germany’s Scholz says Iran deal can’t be ‘postponed any longer’

* * *
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

www.reuters.com

Russia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says

The demand that sanctions on Moscow would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive the deal, a senior Iranian official said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

They have now a common enemy: Iran Deal.
 
Russia wants to use the iranian deal to lift sanctions but the russians don't understand as this will activate a military invasion into Iran.
 
I thought Russia/Europe already is in Iran Deal, and the current negotiations are only about USA reentering in the deal.
 

