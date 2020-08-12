/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Bengaluru, Violent clash over post on Prophet Muhammad

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by manlion, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM.

  1. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM #1
    manlion

    manlion SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,186
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,859 / -6
    Violent clash over post on Prophet Muhammad: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, 60 cops injured

    Aug 12, 2020, 09:11AM ISTSource: Times Now

    Shocking incident of mob violence. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area over social media post on Prophet Muhammad. As many as 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in the city and over 60 cops have been injured in the deadly violence in which two people have died. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police has arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media. Major violence broke out in DJ Halli area after the protesters alleged that Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's kin had allegedly uploaded a derogatory post about Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook account. Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants.

    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...galuru-60-cops-injured/videoshow/77497018.cms
     
  2. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:26 PM #2
    manlion

    manlion SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,186
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,859 / -6
     
  3. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:31 PM #3
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,128
    Joined:
    May 12, 2020
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,098 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Kuwait
    Hurting religious sentiments is never a smart thing to do, irrespective of which religion it is you're disrespecting.


    This incident and the things that led to it are deplorable and the loss of lives is unfortunate.



    What's even more unfortunate is that a lot of PDF users insult Hinduism day in and day out on here, I would implore to such users to think before they type.

    If you wouldn't take criticism directed at your faith from others, then why wouldn't you extend others the same luxury and refrain from attacking their religion.


    This is merely an online forum but If it is made into a habit; hurting religious sentiments, then the person gets emboldened into trying it in Public, such actions can have grave and far-reaching consequences.


    Indeed, in Islam it is prohibited to insult the Gods and Scriptures of others, lest they insult our God back.


    We must do away with religious insults on this Forum, it is the least we can do, to improve the quality of discourse on this platform.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:46 PM #4
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,654
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,876 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    India needs to hang these Hindu Extremists.
     
  5. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM #5
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,654
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,876 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Who's invited you here in the first place?

    Get lost and go justify Hindu Extremism elsewhere. And, take rest of the closet Hindu Extremists with you.
     
  6. Aug 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM #6
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,128
    Joined:
    May 12, 2020
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,098 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Kuwait

    I'm neither an Indian nor a Hindu. :disagree:

    We don't cease to be Muslim, If we stop mudslinging on others.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 28 (Users: 3, Guests: 25)
  1. Jugger ,
  2. GEMINI ,
  3. Sifar zero