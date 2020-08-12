Bengaluru, Violent clash over post on Prophet Muhammad

Violent clash over post on Prophet Muhammad: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, 60 cops injured Aug 12, 2020, 09:11AM ISTSource: Times Now Shocking incident of mob violence. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area over social media post on Prophet Muhammad. As many as 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in the city and over 60 cops have been injured in the deadly violence in which two people have died. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police has arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media. Major violence broke out in DJ Halli area after the protesters alleged that Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's kin had allegedly uploaded a derogatory post about Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook account. Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...galuru-60-cops-injured/videoshow/77497018.cms