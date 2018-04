There is a move to politically unite southern states in the past few months to put pressure on H-indian government to stop the plunder of South by Hindi politicians.



H-indians are concerned. So the H-indian party Congress proposes Bengaluru (Southern city in Karnataka State) as second capital in south at a cost of 100s of billion Rupees.



Other southern states will not support it. So division is sowed. The same tactic used the sow division between the 2 southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery Water.



Congress in a snake in the grass.. It will crawl around the field and kill you.



BJP is a fox. It will pounce on you when you are not looking.



All H-indian parties should be removed from non-Hindi states.



What we want is not a second capital. We want multiple countries.

