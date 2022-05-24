Bengaldesh or turkey..time will tell

ziaulislam
- Apr 22, 2010
Will it be hasina wajid style take over as army conversation to Punjab police
Or
Will it be bloody turkey
Either way things aren't looking good..
(I expect things to get far more worse unless of course establishment or Ik buckels, won't happen)
I guess now you guys know how forward looking investors are ...
They have to be..it's their job to protect the capital..
