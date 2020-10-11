What's new

Bengal Tutor, Friend Allegedly Rape 14-Year-Old Student, Film Assault

The accused tutor was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

Barasat:
A private tutor was arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have raped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the teenager's complaint, the duo raped her a few days ago, and filmed the act.

The police are on the lookout for the tutor's friend.


The accused tutor was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

An investigation is underway, and the police are waiting for the teen's medical report, the officer said.

Bengal Tutor, Friend Allegedly Rape 14-Year-Old Student, Film Assault

A private tutor was arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have raped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
