"I am not saying that all regimes in power are necessarily bad on all fronts. For instance GCC rulers have done well on many fronts. As has Erdogan for instance.I am just saying that the US should stop preaching about democracy and use it as a weapon when the ground reality (ever since WW2) has shown that they do not care about democracy at all. It is only an convenient tool to use against countries as a potential weapon.For instance the invasion of Iraq. Here the pretext was a blatant lie (weapons of mass destruction) and wanting to remove a dictator and implement democracy. Why not in other countries? Why not when Turkey was ruled by a military regime? Why not in Iran? Why not in KSA? Why not in Egypt? Because a weakened Iraq was the easy option.To be frank with you democracy is no perfect system either. I don't like the fact that a professor is equal with an homeless drug addict in a democracy just because both exist, both are citizens and both can vote if they are at least 18 years of age. Millions of people who cannot even take care of themselves or their families are voting and deciding the future of entire countries an societies. Zero qualifications are necessary other than your mere existence, having the right age (18 years of age usually).Democracy is the new opium nowadays. Just by barking about democracy you are already ahead of your opponent. It is like a religion/sect.So-called democracy in ancient Greece (2500 years ago) was not like that. Less than 1/3 of people in Athens could vote. Those who could vote had to be examined regularly in order to test their knowledge. Socrates was executed BTW by "democratic voting". Hitler was elected democratically too.Personally I a more a fan of meritocracy but I know that this is impossible and could only be implemented by so-called dictatorial powers/manners as it would be human nature to oppose it.Today politicians make false political promises and use populism and the prospect of a slightly larger pay, as a weapon to silence dissident of the masses. In the old days the lower classes were given enough of wine and bread to silence them. Each time (in human history) when the average masses did not feel the need to rebel, there was some kind of stability. Once they rebelled revolutions occurred.For instance in the so-called democratic Iraq next door, corruption is many times larger than in the GCC. It is many times more difficult to implement projects, rules etc. due to needing to reach consensus and there being numerous political parties wit their own interests, regional backers etc.Kuwait is the most democratic country in the GCC. There is an elected parliament. Political parties etc. Yet it is the most ineffective GCC country. Nothing can be done. It takes ages to implement anything because the parties cannot agree democratically. People complain and miss the old "times".It's a bit of a mess."