Benefits and disadvantages of Russia-Ukraine war for Iran

If western countries think Russia is a bigger problem than Iran, then it would make Iranian oil a relatively better commodity. Iran is not a direct security threat to Europe like Putin has made himself out to be. Anti-Russian sentiment in the west will also push Russia closer with Iran.

I'd say that Iran stands to benefit diplomatically and economically because of this conflict. :cheers:
 
1. The SWIFT will be replaced by alternative systems among Iran, China, Russia, Syria, Venezuela and a few other countries. The US dollar will be closer to losing its status as the world's standard currency for trade.
2. Russia will be more likely to provide Iran with lethal weapons to enrage the Europeans and the West.
3. Iran will no longer be the center of attention for Europe and the US. The best thing possible.
4. More and more countries may reevaluate their nuclear policies, putting the West at a weaker position in nuclear negotiations.
5. Energy prices will soar, Iran's oil revenue will increase.
6. Demands for Iran returning to the world's energy market will increase. European countries will find it more difficult to abide by the US sanctions.
7. Russia may change its stance in Syria to one that benefits Iran more.

I can't think of even a single disadvantage for Iran honestly.
 
This is 100% beneficial for Iran. They can replace some of Russia's gas exports and get new fighter jets. Don't be surprised if we see newly built SU-35s, SU-30SM2/3s, and MiG-35s, alongside second hand MiG-29s upgraded to MiG-35 standard in Iran.
 
Advantage:
It will benefit Iran if Russia decides to sell advance military technology, create an alternative to SWIFT, more trade, investment in Iran.

Disadvantage:
If Russia becomes weaker then its very dangerous for Russian allies like Belarus, Iran, Syria etc because who will guarantee their security. Syria was almost destroyed and overtaken by the rebels but only because of Russian involvement the Syrian government is in power, without Russian backing Iran could become an easy threat..
 
This will be bad for Iran as this will force Washington to take action now before it is to late with the nuclear profileration in the region they can't handle one putin how many putins do they want? If the profileration not stopped and it can only happen one way Iran invasion and denuclearize including regime change to avert making 10 putins in the region because everyone will get one unless the profileration source is invaded and no deals can avert it the race is already on and nobody will believe in the deal..

The US is forced between a rock and a hard place..

They will take the lesser evil to safe for themselves the future which is take out iran hence there is no other option they are forced into a wall
 
Pretty much close to what I was thinking. Plus I think position of Turkey will become weaker as result of this war. Turkey can't play the neutral role, it's being forced to side closer with NATO. Indirectly this outcome could benefit Iran on different fronts.

Maybe Russia could connect EAEU (Eurasian union) which has free trade agreement with Iran to its SWIFT alternative. SWIFT is the "economic nuclear option" of west, so east has to get rid of it asap.
 
We're not alone anymore. Ordinary Russians will feel the sanctions, it's not a good feeling. China is put on alert.

Iran is no political card (anymore) to be played with, Iran is an anti-sanction broker and an independent and stable power which has a long term vision in its foreign policy, no flip flopping from Iranian side.

Russians will ask Iran for advice and have to adapt long term strategy when it comes to Iran.

With powerfull and wise diplomats such as Amir-Abdollahian I expect good news in near future.
 

