Benefits and disadvantages of Russia-Ukraine war for Iran

Shapur Zol Aktaf
- Feb 10, 2013
Share your opinion/analysis.
Pretty much close to what I was thinking. Plus I think position of Turkey will become weaker as result of this war. Turkey can't play the neutral role, it's being forced to side closer with NATO. Indirectly this outcome could benefit Iran on different fronts.1. The SWIFT will be replaced by alternative systems among Iran, China, Russia, Syria, Venezuela and a few other countries. The US dollar will be closer to losing its status as the world's standard currency for trade.
2. Russia will be more likely to provide Iran with lethal weapons to enrage the Europeans and the West.
3. Iran will no longer be the center of attention for Europe and the US. The best thing possible.
4. More and more countries may reevaluate their nuclear policies, putting the West at a weaker position in nuclear negotiations.
5. Energy prices will soar, Iran's oil revenue will increase.
6. Demands for Iran returning to the world's energy market will increase. European countries will find it more difficult to abide by the US sanctions.
7. Russia may change its stance in Syria to one that benefits Iran more.
I can't think of even a single disadvantage for Iran honestly.