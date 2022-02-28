Benefits and disadvantages of Russia-Ukraine war for Iran

This will be bad for Iran as this will force Washington to take action now before it is to late with the nuclear profileration in the region they can't handle one putin how many putins do they want? If the profileration not stopped and it can only happen one way Iran invasion and denuclearize including regime change to avert making 10 putins in the region because everyone will get one unless the profileration source is invaded and no deals can avert it the race is already on and nobody will believe in the deal..



The US is forced between a rock and a hard place..



They will take the lesser evil to safe for themselves the future which is take out iran hence there is no other option they are forced into a wall