Ben-Gurion is building a quantum inertial system for the IDF

This was revealed by Professor Ron Pullman from the Quantum Center of the Southern University. Special coverage from the Nextech 2019 conference in Be'er Sheva

Professor Ron Folman at the Nextech Conference 2019. Photo: Ronen Topelberg

"Israel has reacted quite slowly to the quantum revolution," Professor Ron Folman of Ben-Gurion University said today (Wednesday). During the Nextech 2019 conference held at Gev-Yam Negev Park in Be'er Sheva, Professor Pullman said: "Ben Gurion has a quantum center with over fifty researchers and ten departments. "Manufactures chips to minimize quantum technology. Perhaps the only one in the world that has built a center for such a purpose. Therefore, companies from around the world turn to us to minimize technology. The US Air Force and Navy have also approached us. The accelerator in Geneva also asked us for chips."

In fact, in Ben Gurion they set up a unique quantum pub (chip factory) in Israel. Pullman explains that the chip produced in Ben-Gurion is made as in Intel technology, but instead of electrons, atomic or cold ions run in a vacuum and do the computational time measurement. "The idea is to minimize the technology. Our chip has recently arrived in the UK and Germany. We also make cold atomic clocks for Aquibit - for the first time in Israel. The samples are in Jerusalem. The second samples are already being produced. Magnetometry is done for Israeli companies and NASA. IAI's Ramta plant requested samples for a quantum optical magnetometer. It is being tested for capabilities. These are atoms that measure a magnetic field. It was supplied to Ramta and the research is continuing. We also use our products to measure dark matter (studies about the expansion of the universe), "Pullman said.

Another hot topic is the use of quantum mechanics to implement accurate inertial navigation systems (INS). "Everyone wants to get rid of the GPS, it can be blocked or forged," Pullman explains. "Want to go back to inertial systems, and want them to be with less drift (more accurate). You can provide that with quantum technology. American submarines apparently already use that and do passive navigation on the ocean floor. Completely passive."

"We are working with Mapat's support on inertial systems. We are currently building fish. The atom rotates in a circle, and when the plane rotates, the atom feels it. We are also building the next generation of atomic clocks. An optical clock that is five times more accurate than the last generation (the current demonstrator). The whole world is in a race to disperse time through fiber and watch networks. Israel also wants this. We are the only university in Israel that takes part in a consortium of sealed watches in Europe, "concluded Professor Pullman.