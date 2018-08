Belt and Road Practical Guide: Outbound investment | Managing risks and exiting with grace

Country operational risk – risks associated with corruption, national security, political stability, government effectiveness, the legal and regulatory environment, the macroeconomic situation, foreign trade and payments, local labour markets, tax policy and the standards of local infrastructure;

Political risk – the risk of policy changes on exchange rate and interest rate controls, international sanctions, changes of regime and economic changes, controls on prices, outputs, currency and remittances, labour quotas and, in some cases, nationalisation or expropriation. Political risk may also result from events outside of government control, such as war, revolution, terrorism, labour strikes, extortion, and civil unrest; and

Credit risk – one of the major risks of outbound FDI is the potential for the host country to default on foreign lending and / or investment projects. This risk is particularly high in a number of BAR countries, which lack sound creditworthiness. The graph below sets out the overall country credit risk of certain BAR countries. Investors should also be aware that during periods of financial crisis, governments may be excused from providing the substantive protections granted under bilateral investment treaties (BITs).

the entity’s control environment: policies, procedures, employee training, audit environment and whistle-blower issues;

any ongoing or past investigations (government or internal), adverse audit findings (external or internal), or employee discipline for breaches of anti-corruption law or policies;

the nature and scope of the entity’s relationship with the government (both family and corporate relationships) and the history of significant government contracts or tenders;

the entity’s important regulatory relationships, such as key licenses, permits, and other approvals – with a focus on employees who interact with key regulators; and

the entity’s relationships with distributors, sales agents, consultants, and other third parties and intermediaries, particularly those who interact with government customers or regulators.

engage external advisors at an early stage to help evaluate and navigate the risks associated with potential investments;

structure investments to maximise the protections available under BITs; and