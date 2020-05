Bellingcat on #MilesGuo Network

Uncovering A Pro-Chinese Government Information Operation On Twitter and Facebook: Analysis Of The #MilesGuo Bot Network







By





An ongoing information operation is using a network of bots made up of newly created and stolen accounts to target a businessman, exiled from China, who has spoken critically of China’s response to COVID-19.



Yet identifying the network has revealed a much larger operation amplifying content across multiple languages, platforms, countries, and topics, with links to information operations against protests in Hong Kong, as well as involving cryptocurrency, coronavirus disinformation, and the most significant of all, the long-standing targeting of Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese businessman residing in the United States.



Over a period of nine days, I captured data from Twitter, both in real-time and past, and conducted an ongoing analysis of the dataset as it grew. This report will show the initial findings from the dataset.



The findings indicate that there is a well-structured information campaign displaying a number of criteria similar to those of past campaigns identified as “significant state-backed information operations” originating from within the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in a



This report does not focus on the veracity of the targets of the information operation, nor does it seek to discredit or support the claims presented herein. The analysis is on the structure and operations of the network alone.



Methodology: Capturing Data And Conducting The Analysis

The dataset was made by capturing activity from Twitter over a period from 25 April – 3 May, 2020. I captured data that was based on two hashtags that were present in many of the tweets:

#郭文贵

#milesguo

Here is an example of the content and style of the tweets:







The data that was captured consisted of tweets, retweets, likes, comments, and mentions.



In total, more than 2500 accounts were collected, which forms the basis of this analysis.



While the dataset is large enough to identify trends, there is the limitation of time, location, account history, and details only Twitter is privy to.



Given more time spent capturing this data in the same manner, or given a chance that Twitter would publish account details in its regular transparency reports, a more complete picture of the network could be analysed.



However, the following evidence is what is present in this existing dataset, and it is already very interesting.



Visualising The Network: The Modularity Graph

The data captured was visualised in

. Using both modularity and hit detections automatically categorised the accounts into modularity classes and allowed for clusters to be formed based on their interractions in the network. You can see these clusters in the overview below.

In the visualisation above there are two important features present:



The coloured dots, which are referred to as nodes’ signify individual Twitter accounts

The lines between them, which are referred to as edges, are the interactions between the accounts

Of the 2504 accounts, there were 8714 edges, or interactions in a directed graph format.



Structure Of The Network: “The Great Retweet”

This network operates in a structured manner to ensure brand new accounts with zero followers and zero accounts following are able to post one tweet and have that tweet magnified with, on average, between 200 and 1000 likes and retweets.



This can be seen in the image above. The red boxes included are clusters that operate within this network to post and amplify the campaign’s agenda.



This is a sustainable and effective model for the network — when it suffers account closures and mass deletions, it can simply create new accounts to re-support that model.



To carry out that task, the network consists of two limbs: posters and amplifiers. Each has their function in the chain of operations. This can be seen in the image below, which shows central accounts that would have posted content, and the surrounding accounts that retweeted it.



First, I will use the example of account mutorcsmitak. It operates as a poster. It has 10 people following, and 4 followers.



Below is an example of a tweet it posted that is critical of Guo Wengui.



The likes and retweets are unnaturally high for an account of this nature.



However, it is not the only account posting content like this. Many other accounts with very few followers — yet with exceptionally high retweet and like ratios — are posting this content.



In the data visualisation, we can see mutorcsmitak’s amplifier network, with the accounts surrounding mutorcsmitak, seen below.



The network accounts surrounding mutorcsmitak are the amplifiers of mutorcsmitak’s content, as well as other poster accounts that require amplification.



This smaller cluster of poster and amplifier accounts, like mutorcsmitak’s cluster, is repeated across the entire network, drawing resources from many other accounts. You can see this in the image below, which shows stronger edges (the lines) forming the links between clusters in the network.



Creation Of New Accounts To Fuel The Network

The network supports its operations by creating new accounts every day. Over the time the dataset was collected, many new accounts were created to join the network.



Over the space of four days, the following numbers joined the network:



April 27, 2020: 52 accounts

April 28, 2020: 97 accounts

April 29, 2020: 109 accounts

April 30, 2020: 151 accounts







Not only are the mass creation dates and times visible in this, but also the nature of the accounts’ names, of which many appear in cyrillic, yet support a pro-Chinese government narrative.



Language Themes Of The Network’s Accounts

The accounts providing the amplification vary in languages and the style of names Twitter, and when there is a bio present, they vary in that too.



Some accounts use names written in Chinese, while other accounts in the network use Russian Twitter account names written in Cyrillic alphabet.



For example, let’s look at account FFJdream, one of the posters of the more common media seen displayed under the MilesGuo hashtags.

