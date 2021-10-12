What's new

Bell unveils upgraded version of its stealth helicopter at AUSA

Zarvan

Zarvan

Photo by Thornton McGill

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has unveiled an upgraded model of its newest 360 Invictus stealth helicopter at the AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C..

The Bell 360 program is rapidly progressing through manufacturing, assembly, components testing, and systems integration work for the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program. The team has completed multiple design and risk reviews with the Army and is on schedule for all program requirements. The Bell 360, a low-risk, high-speed platform with proven technology and inherently reliable designs, will deliver soldiers transformational operational capabilities at an affordable cost.

The new configuration of 360 Bell Invictus combines proven low-risk technologies with advanced processes. In addition, the new version lost the ducted-fan tail rotor, instead of which the classic tail rotor has been installed.


“This team is achieving great results responding to requirements, reducing programmatic risk, and delivering state-of-the-art capabilities for the Army,” said Chris Gehler, vice president and program director for the Bell 360 Invictus. “We are combining Bell’s unique knowledge of the demands placed on scout aircraft with engineering and technical expertise to give the Army a weapon system to dominate attack reconnaissance missions for decades to come.”

Since beginning the build in late 2020, Bell has made significant progress on the Bell 360 Invictus fuselage, main rotor blades, gearbox assembly, cases, and other high-value components. By implementing a design-as-built methodology that digitally connects the entire program throughout its lifecycle, Bell has increased its ability to collaborate in real-time with program partners and the Army. This method accelerates decision-making among distributed teams using a common, secure data environment that creates a singular source of data for the program leading to reduced assembly, rework time and cost.
Along with assembling the Bell 360 Invictus, high-value components such as the main rotor gearbox, driveshafts and couplings are being tested at Bell’s Drive Systems Test Lab (DSTL). The DSTL is used to carry out risk-reduction efforts that ensure the program has accurate and verified data to qualify components in advance of flight test.

A new FARA-specific Systems Integration Lab (SIL) is also operational at Bell. This facility allows Bell to integrate flight-critical components, software, and mission systems for testing, verification, and validation of functionality before they take flight on an actual aircraft. This approach reduces technical risk and aids in the safe, rapid, and efficient execution of flight test programs.
“The Bell 360 Invictus is an exciting aircraft that brings sophisticated digital systems together in a high-speed, reliable, maintainable vehicle for austere environments around the world,” said Jayme Gonzalez, program manager, Bell 360 Invictus. “The Bell 360 offers the Army the ability to modernize using simplified and inherently reliable designs to reduce costs and deliver enhanced effectiveness for the Army.”

jamahir

jamahir

It is a beautiful-looking helicopter, though instead of the old-style tail rotor they should have installed counter-rotating twin rotors in the main rotor section like in the Russian Kamov-52.
 
S

Shabi1

Continuation of Commanche. They claim it will have a lower operating cost, but how will they justify it for same reasons. It was said Commanche not needed as UCAVs taken over the role.
 
O

One_Nation

Comanche looked completely different and was possibly a failure given it is still not adopted.
 
O

Oldman1

Wasn't a failure. Just costly and it was the end of the Cold War at the time. Of course they use some of the stealth tech learned from the Comanche on the stealthy Blackhawks.
 
