Bell Textron completes Bahrain's first AH-1Z Viper Attack attack helicopter

The aircraft has a fully integrated glass cockpit and the ability to carry a variety of munitions.The Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the 12 Vipers in November 2018, the sale having been cleared by the U.S. State Department in April that year. With an estimated value of $911.4 million, the notification included an armament package, two spare General Electric T700-GE-401C engines, with training and logistics support. The armament includes AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and APKWS-II laser-guided rockets.