What's new

Bell Textron completes Bahrain's first AH-1Z Viper Attack attack helicopter

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,008
19
24,902
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
AH-1Z Viper Bahrain


The aircraft has a fully integrated glass cockpit and the ability to carry a variety of munitions.

The Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the 12 Vipers in November 2018, the sale having been cleared by the U.S. State Department in April that year. With an estimated value of $911.4 million, the notification included an armament package, two spare General Electric T700-GE-401C engines, with training and logistics support. The armament includes AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and APKWS-II laser-guided rockets.


https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-...rst-ah-1z-viper-attack-helicopter-bahrain?amp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom