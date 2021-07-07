Believers of 'do or die' politics are now begging to be made PM: Bilawal on PML-N

PPP to back no-confidence motion against PM Imran CM Punjab, says Bilawal.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday slammed PML-N and said the people who earlier believed in the politics of "do or die" have now shifted to the politics of "begging".Bilawal, addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, claimed his political opponents say that if they have to "beg" to become the prime minister, they will do it.The PPP chairman said if the Opposition decides to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar, his party would support them."But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eatorin the future," he said.Bilawal saidwould head towards Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan's residence — after achieving success in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections."The real face ofis historic inflation, poverty, and unemployment," the PPP chairman added.Bilawal's statement comes a day after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz expressed anger and rejected speculations of her striking a deal with the government."ّWhy do you people always ask about deals in everything? Why would we strike a deal with those whom we are against? Are we crazy that we would strike a deal with those people?" Maryam had questioned.Speaking of the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she said that "the party has given [her] the responsibility to run the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir"."PML-N is in a strong position in Azad Kashmir, and if transparent elections are held, then there is no doubt that the PML-N will win there," Maryam said.The PML-N vice president further said that the entire PTI "is at loggerheads with each other"."If the elections are held, their situation will be plain for all to see. This government will not come again when it leaves," she said.Maryam said that the choice must always remain with the people when it comes to electing the country's leadership. "In the case of Imran Khan, the nation has seen the result of such a choice," she added.