What's new

Belgium to acquire U.S. made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,497
79
53,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Belgium to acquire U.S. made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles
Belgium to acquire U.S. made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Photo by Oshkosh Defense



On September 11, the Belgian government approved the acquisition of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from American Oshkosh company for the Belgian armed forces under the Commando en Liaison Voertuigen (CLV) program.

The Council of Ministers has cleared the acquisition of 322 JLTVs, along with a multi-year open agreement for technical assistance.
On Friday, the press release said that Oshkosh Defense has won a 135 million euros ($160 million) contract. The delivery of the first vehicles is expected in 2023.

The new JLTV will replace Iveco LMV Lynx. These vehicles will be used for command and liaison missions and will better protect personnel from mines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).
The integration of a Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS), the FN DeFNder Light 7.62 from FN Herstal, is foreseen on 135 of these vehicles.
In addition to Belgium, two more European countries acquire new JLTV. Montenegro among the first NATO allies will receive new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles – it buys 30 vehicles. Lithuania also to buy almost 200 new Oshkosh Defense-built JLTV.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, giving commanders an improved protected mobility solution and the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.
The JLTV has the ability to raise and lower the vehicle body for various terrains, can be up-armored in the field, and can inflate or deflate the tires in extreme conditions. In addition, features such as a five-point harness versus the lap-shoulder belt, a backup camera, and (wait for it) cup holders, place it at the top of the next generation of Army tactical vehicles.

PUBLISHED BY
Dylan Malyasov
SEP 12, 2020 1:57 PM

defence-blog.com

Belgium to acquire U.S. made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

On September 11, the Belgian government approved the acquisition of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from American Oshkosh company for the Belgian armed forces under the Commando en Liaison Voertuigen (C
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Belgium keen to capitalise on Pakistan’s investment potential: envoy Pakistan Economy 0
Ivan Belgium in shock over police brutality footage Europe & Russia 23
DavidSling 4 Iranians, 3 Syrians said killed in Damascus strikes; PM: Maybe Belgium did it Middle East & Africa 35
S Pakistan-Belgium trade rises to €900m euros Pakistan Economy 3
Zarvan OIP Sensor Systems from Belgium to deliver optics for French army FN SCAR®-H PR Precision Rifles Equipment & Gear 0
Georg belgium and german soldier deliver first aid at a traffic accident in Gao Mali Middle East & Africa 0
-=virus=- Belgium's far-right Vlaams Belang becomes largest party Europe & Russia 11
Jyotish Belgium suspends UNRWA funding over leaked ethics report Middle East & Africa 2
Jyotish Belgium and The Netherlands sign contract to purchase twelve mine hunters Military Forum 0
Dai Toruko Belgium far-right party campaigns against Muslims ahead of elections Europe & Russia 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top