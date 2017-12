India never rejected ToT. Buying 126 Rafales deemed to be way too expensive with the cost escalations and both govts couldn't settle on the price. I guess Congress govt being way too corrupt weren't offered the kickbacks and commissions they demanded and that is why negotiations have been going on forever.



Hence, NDA govt decided on purchasing 36 Rafales as a stop gap but didn't go for ToT/local production as it would take quite a lot of time to set up and install facilities along with training manpower on such complex systems.



But, I'm pretty sure there would be a follow on order for IAF and if IN also decides to go with the Rafale-M for their next AC, Rafales would be produced locally with significant ToT

