bro white folks have this strange idea if economies doing bad its Muslims fault.



if they need someone to blame for anything like bad weather than best to blame Muslim.

Refugees Muslims get blamed but who's fault was it it was western countries bombing the sh it out of them and no white groups complained because it was some brown country until they reached their borders.



Truth is white zionist cant help agitating for war in other ppls country then they cry out when refugees reach their border.



You cant plz the white Zionist man. blacks in America tried everything to plz Whiteman.

Click to expand...