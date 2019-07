Belgium and Netherlands sign contract to purchase twelve mine hunters

The French consortium formed by Naval Group & ECA Robotics has won the tender for the replacement of mine hunters in the Belgian and Dutch navies (six for Belgium, six for The Netherlands)

Brussels, July 5, 2019. Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Didier Reynders, and Dutch Secretary of State for Defense, Barbara Visser, sign the contract for the replacement of mine hunters in the Belgian and Dutch navies