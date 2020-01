It is a tradition to draw a killmark on planes that have won an air victory or successfully performed hit-to-kill bombing operation.On October 11, 2018, the Belgian Air Force technical personnel who performed maintenance and repair operations on an F-16AM belonging to the Belgian Air Force stationed at the Florennes Air Base accidentally fired the gun of the plane. The bullets from the six-barrel 20mm M61 Vulcan gun, which constituted the barrel firepower of the platform, hit another Belgian F-16 parked on the opposite side. One aircraft, which was prepared for the flight and waited with its fuel, was detonated as a result of the accident and became unusable by burning.Another F-16, located right next to the platform, was slightly damaged by flames and scattered particles.Belgian Air Force handled this accident with a witty approach, they draw a killmark on the F-16AM Block 20MLU, which destroyed one friendly aircraft and caused another to be damaged.Thus, the platform received the sign, even if it did not win an air victory.