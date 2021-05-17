What's new

Belgian ambassador's wife claims diplomatic immunity over Seoul slap

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,234
-2
11,960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.bbc.com

Belgian ambassador's wife claims diplomatic immunity over Seoul slap

The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is seen slapping a shop worker in CCTV footage.
www.bbc.com

Belgian ambassador's wife claims diplomatic immunity over Seoul slap
Published6 hours ago
Share

media captionXiang Xueqiu appeared to push and slap the shop worker
The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is invoking diplomatic immunity to avoid charges for allegedly assaulting shop staff in Seoul, police have said.
CCTV footage of the incident showed Peter Lescouhier's wife, Xiang Xueqiu, slapping a shop assistant last month.
Staff had wanted to check the clothes she was leaving in were her own, amid concern she may have been shoplifting.
The ambassador has since apologised for his wife's "unacceptable" reaction.
The incident took place on 9 April at a clothing shop in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Ms Xiang, 63, spent around an hour trying on clothes before she left, South Korean media report.

A member of staff followed her as she left the shop to make sure the clothes she wore - originally from the same shop - were not newly acquired and not paid for.
The ambassador's wife is then reported to have followed the employee back into the shop and, in a confrontation caught on CCTV, appeared to push and slap another staff member who tried to intervene.
Police questioned Ms Xiang on 6 May. She had previously been hospitalised after suffering a stroke, according to the Belgian embassy.
Related Topics
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,272
24
16,849
Country
United States
Location
United States
Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 12.50.01 PM.jpg


hk.appledaily.com

Chinese wife of Belgian envoy in Seoul summoned by police over assaults on shop staff ｜ Apple Daily

The Chinese wife of the Belgian ambassador in Seoul is wanted by Korean authorities for questioning, after she was caught on camera assaul...
hk.appledaily.com

The Chinese wife of the Belgian ambassador in Seoul is wanted by Korean authorities for questioning, after she was caught on camera assaulting a storekeeper.



South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the deputy ambassador of the Belgian Consulate to urge the embassy to cooperate on the matter, though Xiang Xueqiu has been hospitalized, according to the embassy.



CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed Xiang hitting a female storekeeper in the head and slapping her in the face.


According to Yonhap News Agency and the Chosun Ilbo, the incident occurred on April 9. A storekeeper mistook the clothes Xiang was wearing as items of the store when she left and requested her to display the clothing tag for confirmation. Though the storekeeper apologized for the mistake, Xiang returned angrily and assaulted the staff during the confrontation.


63-year-old Xiang is the wife of Belgian diplomat Peter Lescouhier. The two met when he was stationed in China. As she enjoys diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the case has caused an uproar in South Korea, sparking protests outside the Belgian Consulate.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,115
0
10,331
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Hamartia Antidote said:
View attachment 744719

hk.appledaily.com

Chinese wife of Belgian envoy in Seoul summoned by police over assaults on shop staff ｜ Apple Daily

The Chinese wife of the Belgian ambassador in Seoul is wanted by Korean authorities for questioning, after she was caught on camera assaul...
hk.appledaily.com

The Chinese wife of the Belgian ambassador in Seoul is wanted by Korean authorities for questioning, after she was caught on camera assaulting a storekeeper.



South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the deputy ambassador of the Belgian Consulate to urge the embassy to cooperate on the matter, though Xiang Xueqiu has been hospitalized, according to the embassy.



CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed Xiang hitting a female storekeeper in the head and slapping her in the face.


According to Yonhap News Agency and the Chosun Ilbo, the incident occurred on April 9. A storekeeper mistook the clothes Xiang was wearing as items of the store when she left and requested her to display the clothing tag for confirmation. Though the storekeeper apologized for the mistake, Xiang returned angrily and assaulted the staff during the confrontation.


63-year-old Xiang is the wife of Belgian diplomat Peter Lescouhier. The two met when he was stationed in China. As she enjoys diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the case has caused an uproar in South Korea, sparking protests outside the Belgian Consulate.
Click to expand...
Amazing - dont want to stand up to the heat?
 
Z

zartosht

FULL MEMBER
Jun 4, 2017
1,205
-1
3,214
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
unless you personally witnessed it, you cannot accuse someone of theft and humiliate them like that..

this store keeper obviously did not see her take anything (since she wasnt stealing) and gravely insulted her by implying she was a thief with no evidence whatsoever.

if you publicly call someone a thief, YOU BETTER NOT BE WRONG ABOUT IT, and if you are, you deserve that slap for humiliating an innocent person in such a manner..

i dont think any self respecting person would like being falsely accused of being a thief in public. i dont have any sympathy for the shopkeeper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom