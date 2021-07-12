What's new

Belarus, UAE eye joint ventures with Saudi defense conglomerate

The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
February 24

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi defense industry conglomerate has signed separate agreements at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference with an Emirati economic group and a Belarusian government organization with the aim of creating joint ventures.

The memorandums of understanding, signed by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, will see GAMI continue discussions with the Tawazun Economic Council and the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry. GAMI hopes the memos will bring about strategic cooperation and industrial partnerships. The parties involved are eyeing potential joint projects as well as research and development opportunities between their respective defense industries.


Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
The SC said:
February 24

Saudi Arabia should join hands with UAE specially that company which produces cruise missiles and other ammo.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Zarvan said:
Saudi Arabia should join hands with UAE specially that company which produces cruise missiles and other ammo.
You mean EDGE/Halcon.. SAMI has recently started some sort of cooperation with some UAE based tech companies I thought I saw an article few months back
 
