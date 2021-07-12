Belarus, UAE eye joint ventures with Saudi defense conglomerate

February 24
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi defense industry conglomerate has signed separate agreements at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference with an Emirati economic group and a Belarusian government organization with the aim of creating joint ventures.
The memorandums of understanding, signed by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, will see GAMI continue discussions with the Tawazun Economic Council and the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry. GAMI hopes the memos will bring about strategic cooperation and industrial partnerships. The parties involved are eyeing potential joint projects as well as research and development opportunities between their respective defense industries.
