  • Monday, August 3, 2020

Belarus deploys troops to border with Russia over invasion concerns

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Jyotish, Aug 3, 2020 at 12:59 PM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Belarus deploys troops to border with Russia over invasion concerns

    Dylan Malyasov

    Aug 3, 2020

    The Belarus military is deploying additional troops to the border with Russia over invasion concerns.

    The Novaya Gazeta newspaper has shared a short video showing a convoy of military trucks and armored vehicles moving towards the Russian border.

    Official Minsk fears that Russia may take advantage of the instability in the country and carry out the Ukrainian scenario to occupy part of the territories ahead of August’s presidential election.

    The state-controlled Belta news agency said last week that Belarus has arrested dozens of Russian mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilize it before a presidential election. The mercenaries worked for Wagner, Russia’s best-known private military contractor.

    “The guests drew attention to themselves because they did not behave like Russian tourists usually do and wore military-style clothing,” Belta reported.

    The group arrived in Minsk on July 24, it said, noting that each man carried small hand luggage only, but that the group had three big heavy suitcases.

    State TV showed the men being arrested in their underwear and broadcast footage of one man’s belongings which included a Russian passport, military-style patches and US dollar bills.

    President Alyaksandr Lukashenka accused Russia of “dirty intentions” and instructed KGB security service chief Valer Vakulchyk to seek an explanation from Moscow.

    “We need to urgently ask the relevant structures of the Russian Federation to explain what’s going on,” he said at a security meeting.

    The Belarusian president also said that political forces from “both the West and from the East” had concentrated their efforts on precipitating unrest in Belarus.

    Lukashenko did not name a specific country, but he said the plans were underway to foment a revolution akin to Ukraine’s Maidan square protests of 2014.

    “That was the goal. The masks were torn not only from certain puppets we had here but also from puppeteers who sit outside Belarus,” Lukashenko said.



    https://defence-blog.com/news/army/...order-with-russia-over-invasion-concerns.html
     
    Mamajama

    Mamajama FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    I thought they were allies???
     
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    Me too!
     
    Mamajama

    Mamajama FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Guess this proves you can trust Putin as far as you can throw him.
     
    Uguduwa

    Uguduwa FULL MEMBER

    Same logic applies to China when Chinese nationalists were raging online about some festival in Vladivostok claiming that it used to belong to China but handed over because of an unfair treaty. Never trust a big country that shares a land border with you.
     
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    Same here.
     
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Tbh Russia is notorious for land grabs. They did so with Finland (Karelia), China (Outer Manchuria), Germany (East Prussia), and many other nations. That is why no one can trust them lol
     
    dBSPL

    dBSPL SENIOR MEMBER

    1- The public support of Aleksandr Lukashenko is decreasing. So he needs a useful conspiracy.

    2- Russia realized that would eat a goal in his backyard, while it was designing long distances offensive.

    3.a. Wagner structure has the depth to move independently from Russia. 3.b. Or because Russia saw such potential in Lukeshenko, it was carrying out an new social order engineering work using the Wagner group as a dirty hand.
     
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Come on. When you see what happened in Ukraine, what will do you if you are Belarus president or Chief of Army?

    No Brainer.
     
