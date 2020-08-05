/ Register

  Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Beirut explosion Video

Discussion in 'General Photos & Multimedia' started by khansaheeb, Aug 5, 2020 at 8:31 AM.

    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

    May Allah swt give peace and blessings to our Lebanese brothers and their families
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    Ameen
     
    ejaz007

    ejaz007 SENIOR MEMBER

    Lebanon eyes state of emergency after deadly Beirut blast: Live
    Supreme Defence Council recommends that army oversee security of disaster-stricken capital as fatalities rise to 78.

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 78 people and injured 4,000 others.

    The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage even on the outskirts of the capital.

    Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead.

    The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

    Officials linked the explosion to some 2,700 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.

    Aoun assembled the country's High Defence Council following the explosion.

    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...deadly-beirut-blast-live-200804234925493.html
     
