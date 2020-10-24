Beirut blast-damaged Bangladesh Navy ship returns to Ctg base





The Bangladeshi naval ship BNS Bijoy, which was damaged in an explosion at Lebanon's Beirut Port on August 4, has returned to the Chattogram Naval base.The ship arrived early in the morning today and anchored the BNS Issa Khan Naval Base, reports Somoy TV.The Chief of Naval Staff and other senior officials will receive that ship.BNS Bijoy was damaged and at least 21 members of Bangladesh Navy were injured in the powerful explosion in Beirut, which left more than 170 people dead and over 6,000 others injured.BNS Shongram was sent as a replacement for the damaged BNS Bijoy on August 9, while the damaged ship was taken to Turkey for repair.The warship of Bangladesh Navy had been participating in the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations since 2010.The corvette "Bijoy '' had been working in the peacekeeping mission of UNIFIL as a member of the Multinational Maritime Task Force in the Mediterranean Sea to stop the entry of illegal weapons and explosives in Lebanon.