Being called a ‘****’ in Western world is abuse: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,691
-15
1,621
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Being called a P*** is the ultimate abuse as far as the non asian races are concerned in the UK

Same as Niggar in USA

Indians get called P*** AS do the genuine Pakistanis

We indians take it as Abusive language ..............I HAVE NO IDEA how you pakistanis boys treat this term
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
12,913
6
18,385
The Maverick said:
Being called a P*** is the ultimate abuse as far as the non asian races are concerned in the UK

Same as Niggar in USA

Indians get called P*** AS do the genuine Pakistanis

We indians take it as Abusive language ..............I HAVE NO IDEA how you pakistanis boys treat this term
I don't mind.... I have never heard the term in America
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,237
0
8,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Maverick said:
Being called a P*** is the ultimate abuse as far as the non asian races are concerned in the UK

Same as Niggar in USA

Indians get called P*** AS do the genuine Pakistanis

We indians take it as Abusive language ..............I HAVE NO IDEA how you pakistanis boys treat this term
who says we take it we have names for them too, we call them sweaty bastards. they usually do it to weak elderly ppl or very young ppl and usually in groups.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,237
0
8,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
we do have takeaway called kashmiri, kebana, punjab, etc but Pakistani name not so much.
 
