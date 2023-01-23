What's new

Beijing's Palace Museum "Forbidden City" vs Taiwan's National Palace Museum, China’s two Palace Museums and their battle over legitimacy

China’s two Palace Museums and their battle over legitimacy

捕捉.jpg

The Palace Museum in Taipei (left) and Beijing

China's two Palace Museums — one in Beijing, one in Taipei — both claim theirs is the real, legitimate museum. It's a story steeped in history and the cross-strait rivalry.

On the night of November 5, 1924, forces from the warlord Féng Yùxiáng 冯玉祥 pounded on the entrance to the rear of the Forbidden City. A few days before, Feng had captured Beijing; now, he was going to compel the emperor to leave his palace.

For more than a decade after the Qing Dynasty fell, the emperor Pǔyí 溥仪 had been allowed to reside in the back half of his palace, holding court, keeping eunuchs and the treasures that emperors had gathered over centuries. Puyi refused to sign the documents Feng demanded he sign, instead fleeing the palace in the dead of night, leaving most of his possessions behind.
This marked the beginning of the Palace Museum — both of them.

Less than a year after Puyi fled, the youthful Republic of China (ROC) transformed his palace into a museum, and the public’s response was remarkable. In the first two days, the museum saw 50,000 visitors flock to see the imperial treasures they had only previously heard about. The museum continued to welcome visitors for several years, but history soon intervened. With the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931, the leaders of the ROC grew increasingly concerned for the safety of the exhibits. Much of the museum’s most precious artifacts were packed up in crates and sent into South China.

With Japan’s invasion continuing into large cities, the ROC again began to shuffle the artifacts around China, though this time the stakes were higher. There were numerous close calls. One shipment of artifacts was transported out of a Confucian temple in Wuhan just a day before the temple was destroyed. Another shipment was moved out of a library in Changsha just before the Japanese bombed the library. A different shipment was being lugged over the Qinling Mountains, going from Shaanxi to Sichuan province, when the trucks got caught in a blizzard. The snow got too deep, so the artifacts and the men guarding them were stranded — the men starving — for two days until a rescue mission reached them. In the schlepping of thousands of crates across a war-torn continent, not a single one of these priceless pieces was lost.

The war against Japan ended, but not the battle for China’s imperial treasures. The Chinese Civil War would rage for four more years. Having barely had time to unpack all the artifacts, they were again packed up. In 1948, as the ROC realized it might lose, Chiang Kai-shek (蒋介石 Jiǎng Jièshí) personally ordered the artifacts moved to Taiwan.

Just as during the war against the Japanese, this movement came with its own set of stories, many involving treachery. Ma Heng, one of the people in charge of the Museum’s Beijing location, defected from the ROC to the Communists. During the evacuation, he was ordered to send artifacts from Beijing, but for months, he made excuses, saying that the weather was not right. The artifacts never made it out; in 1949, Ma was rewarded with a post in the People’s Republic of China’s Palace Museum.

Further south, as the KMT was transporting thousands of crates onto ships, the CCP infiltrated the dock’s stevedores, convincing them to slow-walk the loading of artifacts so that only three of the planned five ships were able to be filled. In the end, 3,824 cases, about 20% of the museum’s artifacts, made it to Taiwan, but this was the cream of the museum’s collection.

As Beijing and Taipei settled into a Cold War stalemate, the two museums bifurcated, each mirroring their respective states. Born out of the same parent museum, the sibling museums with almost the same name (the PRC refers to its museum as the Palace Museum, while in Taiwan, the museum is known as the National Palace Museum) are remarkably different. When explaining the difference between the two museums, I find it helpful to think of how the two museums emphasize different parts of their English name.

The Beijing museum emphasizes the Palace more than the Museum. In 2006, when I first visited, I did not see a single artifact, other than the architecture. If you wanted to enter the part of the museum with the artifacts, you needed to buy a separate ticket.

The Beijing museum deemphasizes artifacts because the PRC has long felt anxiety over its trove. Even though it retained around 80% of the original collection, the best artifacts went to Taiwan.
In Taipei, the opposite is true. The National Palace Museum in Taiwan is all Museum, no Palace.

This is the best collection of Chinese art anywhere in the world, and the museum highlights this collection with pride, though deemphasizing how the objects got there. At any given time, the museum has space to display a fairly small amount of the objects it actually has, approximately 1%. Every three months it cycles in many new exhibits, though some of the most popular exhibits are permanent, like the Jade Cabbage, which is exactly what it sounds like: a piece of jade that has been carved to look uncannily similar to a cabbage.

Which museum is the real Palace Museum? As with so many questions in Asian geopolitics, your answer will depend on how you understand the tension between Beijing and Taipei. Whatever your answer, both the Beijing and Taipei museums offer excellent online versions of their collections, which make for fun ways to while away some hours. This is something we can all agree on.

The Palace Museum in Taipei accidentally damaged 3 Chinese nation's treasures, those treasures should be sent back to The Palace Museum of Beijing for better safe keeping and care: expert

微信图片_20230123194852.png
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,485
-51
67,015
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan only got most of the Qing dynasty treasures. Most of the treasures of ming, song, tang , Qin and Han which extricate later are still in China.
 
Beijing was the home for all those national treasures in Taipei , The Chinese civil war made Beijing lose them all to Taipei.
The reason why Taiwan can develop that fast was mainly because KMT took away the whole China's gold and foreign reserves to Taiwan along with all other resources and talents when they fled the mainland China. Mainland China was left nothing but war ruins and 400 millions starving population.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,485
-51
67,015
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Beijing was the home for all those national treasures in Taipei , The Chinese civil war made Beijing lose them all to Taipei.
The reason why Taiwan can develop that fast was mainly because KMT took away the whole China's gold and foreign reserves to Taiwan along with all other resources and talents when they fled the mainland China. Mainland China was left nothing but war ruins and 400 millions starving population.
Click to expand...
China is a vast land of natural resources. Once u dig out those rare earth. Your foreign reserves can be build up much more than what those gold KMT take out from China.
 
Beast said:
Taiwan only got most of the Qing dynasty treasures. Most of the treasures of ming, song, tang , Qin and Han which extricate later are still in China.
Click to expand...
Qing emperors collected tons of treasures from all dynasties during its 300 years rule, and most of them were taken to Taiwan after 1949.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,485
-51
67,015
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Qing emperors collected tons of treasures from all dynasties during its 300 rule, and most of them were taken to Taiwan after 1949.
Click to expand...
Most and better treasures of earlier dynasty are obtained thru extrication in the 60s - 21th century. For example the terracotta army of Qin are far greater and significant than any collection in Taiwan collection.
 
作家李敖曾任风胤卫视节目中说过这样的话：“北京故宫博物院是''''，台北故宫博物院是有'宝'无'宫'

" The Palace Museum of Beijing has palace but no treasures, The Palace Museum of Taipei has treasures but no palace" : Prestigous Taiwan writer Liao

A statement poignantly reflects a still divided country
 
Beijing's Forbidden City, The biggest Palace and Musem in the world

Beijing's Forbidden City ranks most visited museum in the world

2018-12-17 09:18:33

57a97103860a6.jpg

ROA02652.jpg


The Palace Museum, better known as the Forbidden City, welcomed its 17 millionth visitor on December 13 and became the museum with the most visitors in the world, reports Beijing Evening Post on Saturday.

The number of visitors to the museum has continued growing since it hit the milestone with 10 million in 2009. This year's record number of visitors is an increase of 6.25 percent from 2017.

In the visiting population, 40 percent is under 30 years old while 24 percent is between 30 and 40, which means the museum is more attractive to the young generation.

Although the Palace Museum has limited daily visitors to no more than 80,000 over the course of 76 days this year to protect the ancient architecture, the number of off-season visitors has still seen steady growth this year, taking up nearly 30 percent of all attendees.

New figures also show changes in the visiting area choice. Apart from the commonly popular halls along the north-south Central Axis, the number of visitors to the designed halls such as the Treasure Hall and the Clock Museum keeps growing, with 5.24 million visits in total this year, double the number in 2013.

Turning 600 years old in 2020, the Forbidden City was once the exclusive domain of emperors and the royal court, but its vision goes beyond its age.

In addition to opening up more areas to the public in recent years, the museum's digitalization efforts and creative marketing strategy may be the major reasons for helping the museum engage younger audiences.

Over the last decade, the museum has produced more than 10,000 cultural items featuring the imperial palace and its exhibits. Ranging from cultural products such as fans, notebooks and downloadable apps for children to the recent limited-edition lipsticks, museum–themed products often cause a buzz on Chinese social networks.

“These creations offer a new perspective for me to see and understand the Forbidden City and traditional Chinese culture which enlighten me to participate in more exhibits held by the museum,” said a user on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.

“After watching the first episode of the Palace Museum's TV show, I decided to pay the second visit this month. There are always unknown areas to explore in the Forbidden City,” commented another user below the video post of “Shang Xin Le Gu Gong,” a show co-produced by the museum and Beijing TV in November featuring popular actors and actresses in visiting cultural relics and learning the historical events behind the scenes.

Royal cats in the Forbidden City maybe another reason to attract young visitors as many expressed their particular visits to see the cats on social media. More than 200 cats are living in the palace where they are being well cared for.

The official Weibo account of the Palace Museum, with more than 6 million followers, keeps showing the palace's charm of four seasons by posting beautiful photos termly, which plays an important role in interacting with the young people and promoting the museum.

“The fundamental reason why the Palace Museum has become so popular among young people is that it strikes the right balance between preserving history, sharing knowledge, and providing interesting interactive displays,” said Shan Jixiang, who became the head of the museum in 2012, and an online celebrity himself thanks to his humorous way of promoting the museum.
http://www.ecns.cn/news/culture/2018-12-17/detail-ifzasznx1606595.shtml
 
beijingwalker said:
It's such a pity that most of China's treasures amassed through some many Chinese dynasties are now in Taiwan, we have to travel to Taiwan to see them.

maxresdefault.jpg

v2-031e1a64d19ee86e538f0a46f0da974b_1440w.webp

zZDJpRnu31rIODw3C0PEalqtkZQKDeW-QvlH6kL5R-o
Click to expand...
Don't talk nonsense, most of the artworks are in the Palace Museum in Beijing, and only a part of the Palace Museum in Taipei especially has more ancient books.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,636
-23
2,704
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:
Qing emperors collected tons of treasures from all dynasties during its 300 years rule, and most of them were taken to Taiwan after 1949.
Click to expand...
Qing dynasty got all the treasures collected from previous dynasties, Qing directly inherited what were in the Ming palaces for example.

从八品主簿 said:
Don't talk nonsense, most of the artworks are in the Palace Museum in Beijing, and only a part of the Palace Museum in Taipei especially has more ancient books.
Click to expand...
KMT moved the more valued ones to Taiwan.

Beast said:
Most and better treasures of earlier dynasty are obtained thru extrication in the 60s - 21th century. For example the terracotta army of Qin are far greater and significant than any collection in Taiwan collection.
Click to expand...
Cant look that way, many treasures in Taiwan are very valuable to Chinese history and culture.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,636
-23
2,704
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:
The Palace Museum in Taipei accidentally damaged 3 Chinese nation's treasures, those treasures should be sent back to The Palace Museum of Beijing for better safe keeping and care: expert

View attachment 912696
Click to expand...
I think those separatists in palace carelessly break them on purpose, they hate China, Chinese culture, history and artifacts. They say they are related to South Pacific islanders not Han Chinese. China should get those treasures back soon before those morons destroy them.
 
etylo said:
Qing dynasty got all the treasures collected from previous dynasties, Qing directly inherited what were in the Ming palaces for example.


KMT moved the more valued ones to Taiwan.


Cant look that way, many treasures in Taiwan are very valuable to Chinese history and culture.
Click to expand...
The Kuomintang didn't take all of them. This is a rumor. What he brought were mainly calligraphy, paintings and ancient books. There are not many other handicrafts, porcelain.
 

