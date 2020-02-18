What's new

Beijing's Nearly 300 Medical Personnel Assist Xinjiang in Improving Local Treatment

Beijing has selected in batches nearly 300 medical personnel since 2016 to assist northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in improving local health service system. As the Hotan Prefecture in Xinjiang has inadequate medical service resources, many medical workers are willing to offer their help.

 
Happy my city can help, China's underdeveloped regions built a lot of modern hospital with the world first class facilities and equipments in recent years, but they lack highly qualified medical professionals.
 
