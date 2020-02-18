beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,223
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Beijing's Nearly 300 Medical Personnel Assist Xinjiang in Improving Local Treatment
Beijing has selected in batches nearly 300 medical personnel since 2016 to assist northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in improving local health service system. As the Hotan Prefecture in Xinjiang has inadequate medical service resources, many medical workers are willing to offer their help.
Beijing has selected in batches nearly 300 medical personnel since 2016 to assist northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in improving local health service system. As the Hotan Prefecture in Xinjiang has inadequate medical service resources, many medical workers are willing to offer their help.