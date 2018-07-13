/ Register

Beijing's life expectancy rises to 82.15 years

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Jul 13, 2018

    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Beijing's life expectancy rises to 82.15 years

    (Xinhua) 16:47, July 12, 2018

    BEIJING, July 12 -- The average life expectancy of Beijing residents rose to 82.15 years in 2017, more than five years higher than the national average, the Beijing Daily reported Thursday.

    The premature death rate for major chronic diseases of people aged between 30 to 70 was 10.8 percent in 2017, a decrease of 0.92 percent from 2016, the paper cited a health report of Beijing residents released Wednesday by the Beijing Municipal Government.

    The main cause of death was chronic non-communicable diseases. Tumors, heart disease and cerebrovascular disease were the top three, accounting for 71.7 percent. In 2017, the mortality rate for Beijing residents with tumors increased to 183.8 cases per 100,000 people, accounting for 26.9 percent of total deaths, up 3.6 percent from 2016.

    Huang Ruogang, deputy director of Beijing's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the rise of chronic diseases was attributed to an aging population, and changes in environment and people's lifestyle, such as lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and obesity.

    The paper also reported progress in establishing a hierarchical medical system, saving 6.74 billion yuan (about one billion U.S. dollars) in medical expenses.

    This year, the municipal government plans to promote a health assessment service in the city and provide fitness guidance for residents.

    http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0712/c90000-9480444.html

    Stop drinking excessive alcohol, entirely give up smoking, and do not be a couch potato. China needs much tougher laws against smoking, among all others.
     
    Kuru

    Kuru FULL MEMBER

    Congratulations to China. A major feat really. Higher life expectancy was an exclusive thing of western countries in recent past. Good to see an Asian country on that path. If I'm not wrong, Japan has the highest life expectancy in Asia ?

    Trying to do it now. Used to smoke about 15 sticks a day. I've not smoked since 22 June 2018.
     
    Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

    Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA SENIOR MEMBER

    Sometimes longer life span is a curse for the elderly and his or her children.

    Especially when the elderly has serious desease adn can not be cured but need spent a lot of money......
     
    eldarlmari

    eldarlmari SENIOR MEMBER

    There r 2 cultural bad habits that chinese people have- smoking and gambling.

    Chinese r big-time smokers n habitual gamblers not just in China but also here in singapore
     
