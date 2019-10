some Pakistani commentators, whether on internet or on TV Channels are retarded.



they say things like: if Chinese and Arabs are our friends, then why are they investing in bharat? because you invest where you get a return from (it is Pakistan that benefits if their investments give them profits, it's like the injuns are financing Pak-forces).



why don't they invest in Pakistan? because most Pakistanis do not like paperwork and some outright crooks vanish overnight with your investments.

Click to expand...