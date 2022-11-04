What's new

Beijing wins global award for air quality improvement

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,701
-13
94,553
Country
China
Location
China

Beijing wins global award for air quality improvement​

October 27, 2022

b8940405-e51c-4e04-8e73-86bd8e0789dd.jpeg

In the recent C40 World Mayors Summit, Beijing won the Cleaning the Air We Breathe award for its efforts to phase out coal in the city's heating system. The summit was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina by C40 Cities, a network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities to combat climate crisis. Beijing was the only city in China to receive the award this year.

The award was presented to Beijing to recognize its exceptional leadership in tackling the challenge of air pollution, by successfully reducing emissions, improving air quality, and safeguarding public health.

Data shows that Beijing's average concentration of PM2.5 pollutants was 33 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, dropping by 63.1% from 2013 levels. The city's average density of PM2.5 by Oct. 18 this year was 29 micrograms per cubic meter. Blue skies have become the norm in Beijing.

The improvement in air quality has been attributed to phasing out coal in its heating system. As a city with the largest area supported by a heating system in northern China, Beijing used to rely on coal-fired heating, which was the second largest source of PM2.5, according to a person in charge of the municipal ecology and environment bureau. In 2016, the city launched two campaigns to phase out coal in its heating system and supported more than 1.3 million homes and 6,300 boilers to shift away from coal-fired heating to clean alternatives.

As the city's energy structure improved, Beijing has reduced more than 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emission annually, with carbon density of 0.33 metric tons per 10,000-yuan GDP, the lowest nationwide.
In recent years, Beijing has actively engaged in global climate change governance, presented its achievements in green development, combating climate change and biodiversity protection, and shared its experience in urban governance through multilateral platforms.

Beijing's successful efforts provide a model for other cities to follow, according to "A Review of 20 years' Air Pollution Control in Beijing," a report issued by the United Nations Environment Programme in 2019.

 
Last edited:
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,282
34
10,993
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Luosifen said:
What is the cause? Farmers burning leftover fields?
Click to expand...
1. farmer burning fields
2. lack of regular rain in these months
3. plastic burning
4. no recycling of junk
5. old techniques of making bricks
6. high carbon emission vehicles
7. older manufacturing techniques speciallly in iron and steel sector
8. not enough regulations
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,701
-13
94,553
Country
China
Location
China
China has reduced air pollution nearly as much in seven years as the US did in three decades
www.bloomberg.com

China Reduced Air Pollution in 7 Years as Much as US Did in Three Decades

China has reduced air pollution nearly as much in seven years as the US did in three decades, helping to bring down average global smog levels in the process.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

China's Clean Air Campaign Is Bringing Down Global Pollution

financialpost.com

China's Clean Air Campaign Is Bringing Down Global Pollution

China has reduced air pollution nearly as much in seven years as the US did in three decades, helping to bring down average global smog levels in the process.
financialpost.com financialpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China becomes nation with the fastest progress in air quality improvement
Replies
0
Views
66
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
DNCC wins Bloomberg Philanthropies Award for creating greener spaces
Replies
5
Views
151
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
Milestone: In 2021,Chinese capital city Beijing makes clean air grade for first time since air quality monitored
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi
beijingwalker
China connects up world’s most advanced compressed-air energy storage plant
Replies
0
Views
107
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
China's biggest air show could take off again without C919 narrowbody jet
2
Replies
18
Views
593
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom