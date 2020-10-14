What's new

Beijing urges Asian nations to unite against Washington’s ‘old-fashioned cold war mentality’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,268
20
12,929
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should work together to ensure security in the region.
The top diplomat argued that the “South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling teeming with warships,” adding that “China and ASEAN have full capacity and wisdom, as well as responsibility, to maintain peace and tranquility.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Wang, who is visiting Malaysia as part of a tour of Southeast Asia, called for cooperation among ASEAN states to remove “external disruption” in the South China Sea.

He called on China’s regional partners to remain “vigilant” against Washington’s "Indo-Pacific" strategy, which he said presented a clear “security risk” for East Asia.

What [the US] pursues is to trumpet the old-fashioned cold war mentality and start up confrontation among different groups and blocks, and stoke geopolitical competition.
Click to expand...
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been rising for months, with US naval patrols through the South China Sea continuing to strain bilateral relations. Washington has frequently conducted so-called “freedom of navigation” missions – as well as aerial surveillance missions – in the region, claiming that such operations safeguard marine traffic there. Beijing has denounced the US military presence as a provocation that threatens its territorial sovereignty. China has accused Washington of “militarizing” the South China Sea, warning that the unwanted naval activity could lead to accidents. The US, meanwhile, has alleged that Beijing is aiming to create a “maritime empire” in the region.

www.rt.com

Beijing urges Asian nations to unite against Washington’s ‘old-fashioned cold war mentality’

China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
6,306
-5
3,063
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should work together to ensure security in the region.
The top diplomat argued that the “South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling teeming with warships,” adding that “China and ASEAN have full capacity and wisdom, as well as responsibility, to maintain peace and tranquility.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Wang, who is visiting Malaysia as part of a tour of Southeast Asia, called for cooperation among ASEAN states to remove “external disruption” in the South China Sea.

He called on China’s regional partners to remain “vigilant” against Washington’s "Indo-Pacific" strategy, which he said presented a clear “security risk” for East Asia.


Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been rising for months, with US naval patrols through the South China Sea continuing to strain bilateral relations. Washington has frequently conducted so-called “freedom of navigation” missions – as well as aerial surveillance missions – in the region, claiming that such operations safeguard marine traffic there. Beijing has denounced the US military presence as a provocation that threatens its territorial sovereignty. China has accused Washington of “militarizing” the South China Sea, warning that the unwanted naval activity could lead to accidents. The US, meanwhile, has alleged that Beijing is aiming to create a “maritime empire” in the region.

www.rt.com

Beijing urges Asian nations to unite against Washington’s ‘old-fashioned cold war mentality’

China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
Click to expand...
This is the answer from NK, one of the "best ally" of CN :lol:

----
N. Korean patrol boat fires on Chinese fishing boats, killing three

The shooting may have been in retaliation for an incident in July when Chinese fishing vessels rammed a North Korean patrol boat in the Yalu River delta

By
Ha Yoon Ah
-
2020.08.24 2:19pm
www.dailynk.com

N. Korean patrol boat fires on Chinese fishing boats, killing three - Daily NK

A North Korean patrol boat fired live rounds at a Chinese boat illegally fishing in North Korean waters, leading to multiple deaths.
www.dailynk.com www.dailynk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top