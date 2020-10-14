What [the US] pursues is to trumpet the old-fashioned cold war mentality and start up confrontation among different groups and blocks, and stoke geopolitical competition. Click to expand...

Beijing urges Asian nations to unite against Washington’s ‘old-fashioned cold war mentality’ China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.

China’s top diplomat has urged neighboring states to guard against Washington’s geopolitical ambitions in Asia and called for regional cooperation to thwart foreign provocations in the South China Sea.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should work together to ensure security in the region.The top diplomat argued that the “South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling teeming with warships,” adding thatEarlier on Tuesday, Wang, who is visiting Malaysia as part of a tour of Southeast Asia, called for cooperation among ASEAN states to removein the South China Sea.He called on China’s regional partners to remainagainst Washington’sstrategy, which he said presented a clearfor East Asia.Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been rising for months, with US naval patrols through the South China Sea continuing to strain bilateral relations. Washington has frequently conducted so-calledmissions – as well as aerial surveillance missions – in the region, claiming that such operations safeguard marine traffic there. Beijing has denounced the US military presence as a provocation that threatens its territorial sovereignty. China has accused Washington ofthe South China Sea, warning that the unwanted naval activity could lead to accidents. The US, meanwhile, has alleged that Beijing is aiming to create ain the region.