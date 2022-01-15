Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region launches China-Laos int'l freight train

A train fully loaded with mechanic equipment and daily necessities set off for Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, having departed from the Shijiazhuang International Land Port on Dec. 22, 2021. This marks the first-ever China-Laos (Thailand) international freight train departing from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.The train, carrying a total of 70 TEUs, left China from the port of Mohan, southwest China's Yunnan province. It took seven days for the train to reach the destination, spanning a journey of more than 3,600 kilometers. It is learned that the freight train will operate regularly once a week.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has always been an important trading partner for Hebei province. In 2020, Hebei's foreign trade to the 11 Southeast Asian countries amounted to 48.73 billion yuan, an increase of 14.3%, ranking first in the province's imports and exports to countries along the Belt and Road.The recently launched China-Laos (Thailand) international freight train will open a more economical and convenient logistics transportation channel for Hebei, injecting new momentum into the economic development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.The China-Laos (Thailand) international freight train is one of the major measures carried out by the Shijiazhuang International Land Port in helping Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei enterprises to "go global."