just let them go, on 1 condition:



that they can never, ever set foot back on China. Their idenitity as a Chinese hongkonger ceases perpetually the moment they leave.



and 3 million will have 2 benefits:





1)solve the longexisting chronic overcrowding problem in hongkong that contributed to skyhigh housing prices(but primary cause = western-style capitalistic housing policies)



2)create a vaccum for mainlanders to move in and replace the demographics

Click to expand...