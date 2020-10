Beijing tech park eyes AI hub worth US$7.5 billion after nod from China’s Ministry of Science and Technology

with the US as the two nations compete for leadership in advanced technologies such as AI and 5G networks.Data from MOST showed that materials, advanced manufacturing and energy accounted for 83 per cent of the hubs as of the end of 2013, while only 15 hubs, or 7 per cent of the total, were focused on information technology. However, in recent years new tech-related sectors have been added to the list, including new energy vehicles, virtual reality (VR) and big data, but materials and advanced manufacturing categories still make up the majority.Yizhuang county is the first hub to be designated for AI, a sector that is now in the limelight amid the US-China tech war. Washington has added several Chinese AI start-ups, including Beijing-based SenseTime and Megvii, to its Entity List that restricts their ability to acquire American technology. The Trump Administration is also betting big on AI , unveiling plans in August to invest US$1 billion in AI and quantum science.Beijing, home to leading Chinese universities like Tsinghua, was also headquarters for more than a quarter of AI companies in China as of March 2019, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.