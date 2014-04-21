Beijing rejects TikTok deal!

IsThisNameAvailable said:



Is it the "User Data"? TikTok users must similar to those who make those videos & post on TikTok. That category of users fetching 10s & 100s of Billions?



I think this mobile app valuation is another bubble like the erstwhile dotcom I dont understand why a time-pass app like TikTok has M$, Oracle or (even India's Reliance ) as potential buyers? and in Billions?? WTF.

That's not the data you're talking about. The data is that every 10 mins TikTok checks your location and sends it to chinese servers, checks what you do with other apps, what you write in messenger etc. With a complete profile of you they can charge high premium on their advertising...or hlp the chinese govt spy on you...