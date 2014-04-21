What's new

Beijing rejects TikTok deal!

Feng Leng said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308041396209688578

Americans will keep using TikTok regardless and Trump will look like a fool!

Checkmate!
yeah....you do realize that Trump will get more political mileage by banning TikTok than facilitating a deal right? You lose billions of dollars, reputation, no political advantage and all egg on your face. Nice going. Give your diplomats and policy makers a big round bonus.
 
HalfMoon said:
Why is ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, even negotiating with Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart ?

It does not make any sense.
Because they had a valuation of 100 Billion last year and right now they're headed for tissue paper valuation. India (their biggest market) wiped out about 30 billion. A US ban (the biggest market by value) will pretty much fush them down the tubes. Apparently a 100 billion is worth more than the hot air of some observers.
 
I dont understand why a time-pass app like TikTok has M$, Oracle or (even India's Reliance) as potential buyers? and in Billions?? WTF.

Is it the "User Data"? TikTok users must similar to those who make those videos & post on TikTok. That category of users fetching 10s & 100s of Billions?

I think this mobile app valuation is another bubble like the erstwhile dotcom
 
IsThisNameAvailable said:
I dont understand why a time-pass app like TikTok has M$, Oracle or (even India's Reliance) as potential buyers? and in Billions?? WTF.

Is it the "User Data"? TikTok users must similar to those who make those videos & post on TikTok. That category of users fetching 10s & 100s of Billions?

I think this mobile app valuation is another bubble like the erstwhile dotcom
That's not the data you're talking about. The data is that every 10 mins TikTok checks your location and sends it to chinese servers, checks what you do with other apps, what you write in messenger etc. With a complete profile of you they can charge high premium on their advertising...or hlp the chinese govt spy on you...
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
Because they had a valuation of 100 Billion last year and right now they're headed for tissue paper valuation. India (their biggest market) wiped out about 30 billion. A US ban (the biggest market by value) will pretty much fush them down the tubes. Apparently a 100 billion is worth more than the hot air of some observers.
Are you nuts? you must be!
Tiktok's valuation is driven by Chinese consumers not useless indians that only uses apps for free.India is mostly useful for driving up the downloads numbers ,Tiktoks valuation will keep rising .
Good, otherwise it may set a very bad and dangerous precedent about coercive sales of technological assets.
 
