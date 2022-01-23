Beijing Olympics Covid cases

Beijing Games had 72 Covid cases, none athletes, among early arrivals​ Beijing Olympics organisers said they had confirmed 72 cases of Covid-19 among 2,586 Games-related personnel entering China from Jan 4 to Jan 22, with no cases among 171 athletes and team officials arriving in that period.

Final preparations are taking place for the Winter Games amid a global surge in cases of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant, according to Reuters.



The Games are set to take place from Feb 4 to Feb 20 inside a “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.



Of the confirmed cases, 39 were found in testing at the airport and 33 inside the loop, organisers said.