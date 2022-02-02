Beijing Olympics 2022 USA's Boycott Failure / 美国抵制北京2022冬奥会失败

Isn't this expected? I don't think any of the PDF members believe it can succeed, even the most Anti China people. Even these politicians just act for their own political interests, and they know they won't succeed.





The Biden democratic summit, rarely mentioned by the American media, is the real manifestation of the decline of the United States. South Asian countries, only India from participated. The Middle East countries, only Israel and Iraq participated in it . The East African countries collectively refused to participate.

China has 40+ neighbors, but only India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia. Five countries attended the US democracy summit.

Pakistan, Malaysia and other countries directly refused to attend the meeting. The Philippines attended the meeting, but Philippine President duterte directly criticized the human rights situation and pseudo democracy in the USA. Indonesia participated in the meeting but refused to speak at the meeting. On the same day that South Korea announced its participation in the summit, it announced its support for the Beijing Winter Olympics and cancelled trade negotiations with Taiwan officials.