What's new

Beijing Olympics 2022 USA's Boycott Failure / 美国抵制北京2022冬奥会失败

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
2,626
1
5,294
Country
China
Location
China
Isn't this expected? I don't think any of the PDF members believe it can succeed, even the most Anti China people. Even these politicians just act for their own political interests, and they know they won't succeed.


The Biden democratic summit, rarely mentioned by the American media, is the real manifestation of the decline of the United States. South Asian countries, only India from participated. The Middle East countries, only Israel and Iraq participated in it . The East African countries collectively refused to participate.
China has 40+ neighbors, but only India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia. Five countries attended the US democracy summit.
Pakistan, Malaysia and other countries directly refused to attend the meeting. The Philippines attended the meeting, but Philippine President duterte directly criticized the human rights situation and pseudo democracy in the USA. Indonesia participated in the meeting but refused to speak at the meeting. On the same day that South Korea announced its participation in the summit, it announced its support for the Beijing Winter Olympics and cancelled trade negotiations with Taiwan officials.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Beijing becomes the First city surpassing GDP 4 trillion Yuan in China
Replies
6
Views
399
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
aziqbal
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: China criticises US diplomatic boycott
Replies
7
Views
565
aziqbal
aziqbal
vi-va
Why Is China Building Up Its Nuclear Arsenal? 中国为什么在扩大核武库？
Replies
12
Views
332
Stranagor
Stranagor
vi-va
China Foreign Affairs: The State of Democracy in the United States 中国外交部：美国民主情况
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
onebyone
China launches AI sign languages news anchor for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics | 中国为北京冬奥会推出人工智能手语新闻主播
Replies
0
Views
318
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom