What's new

Beijing Olympics 2022: Discussion and Update

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
922
1
2,627
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village ready to welcome athletes

By Global Times Published: Oct 26, 2021 06:28 PM

0f748025-f64b-4393-8775-2165e96b0de6.jpeg


The accommodations where athletes will be living in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village were revealed in a report from China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.

According to the report, there are about 20 apartment buildings in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village’s east and west districts.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics, 2,234 guest rooms in 18 apartment buildings will house athletes from around the world, while nine apartment buildings in the west district with a total of 1,040 guest rooms, will be available during the Paralympic Winter Olympics.

Each room has a single bed with a pillow sporting the Olympic logo on one side and the Olympic mascot – a cartoon panda named “Bing Dwen Dwen – on the other. The pillow, which athletes can take home with them, unzips into a blanket printed with small logos of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The adjustable beds, which can be remotely controlled, are two meters long and can be extended to 2.2 to 2.4 meters long after adding a bed stool at the end.

Hui Xiaofei, manager of the village’s facilities, said that each room is equipped with an air purifier and an independent air conditioner as part of the pandemic prevention and control measures.

Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202110/1237343.shtml

Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics were great. I'm sure Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be also great.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,523
2
4,404
Country
China
Location
Canada
The twin-size bed seems to be too small. Shouldn't it be at least double size?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

onebyone
Finland trip warmed business, sports links
Replies
1
Views
347
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom