Beijing Olympics 2022: Discussion and Update

Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village ready to welcome athletes

By Global Times Published: Oct 26, 2021 06:28 PMThe accommodations where athletes will be living in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village were revealed in a report from China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.According to the report, there are about 20 apartment buildings in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village’s east and west districts.During the Beijing Winter Olympics, 2,234 guest rooms in 18 apartment buildings will house athletes from around the world, while nine apartment buildings in the west district with a total of 1,040 guest rooms, will be available during the Paralympic Winter Olympics.Each room has a single bed with a pillow sporting the Olympic logo on one side and the Olympic mascot – a cartoon panda named “Bing Dwen Dwen – on the other. The pillow, which athletes can take home with them, unzips into a blanket printed with small logos of the Beijing Winter Olympics.The adjustable beds, which can be remotely controlled, are two meters long and can be extended to 2.2 to 2.4 meters long after adding a bed stool at the end.Hui Xiaofei, manager of the village’s facilities, said that each room is equipped with an air purifier and an independent air conditioner as part of the pandemic prevention and control measures.Global TimesBeijing 2008 Summer Olympics were great. I'm sure Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be also great.